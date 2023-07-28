Evacuation after man takes WW2 explosive home
At a glance
A man found a suspected World War Two bomb and brought it home to put in his garden
After twenty years of it lying under a bush, he called the police after he saw his children playing near it
Everybody within a 100 metre radius of the site had to be evacuated
- Published
Several residential streets had to be evacuated after a man told the police about a suspected World War Two bomb he had brought home to his garden.
Rob Parkin, from the village of Rachub, Gwynedd, said he had discovered what he thought was WW2 mortar at a quarry 20 years earlier "and stupidly brought it home".
"It crossed my mind occasionally that maybe there was a bomb sitting in the garden," said Mr Parkin, "but it wasn't until the children were playing near it recently that I thought I better do something about it".
Mr Parkin contacted the police who "evacuated everybody in the 100 metre (328 ft) radius".
'A bit daft'
Mr Parkin feared the object in his garden was a mortar bomb, but said it turned out to be a smoke bomb.
"It wasn't high explosive but it was still potentially explosive so it could have gone off and caused some damage of some sort had it been thrown about," he said.
Mr Parkin said North Wales Police called in the bomb squad, who put the device in a container and took it away to dispose of it safely.
He said he understood the substances used in such devices could become more unstable and volatile over time.
Mr Parkin said he felt "a bit daft" but now had "peace of mind" that the potentially dangerous object was no longer just a few feet from his house.
"The bomb squad guys said, whatever you do, don't go around picking things up of that nature in future - which I won't do," he said.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that its ordnance search and disposal unit "was requested to attend an address in Gwynedd on 27 July at the request of the local police".
"An item was recovered back to troop location to be reduced to scrap," the MoD spokesperson continued.
North Wales Police said it was called to a report of "unexploded mortar".
"Following enquiries, members of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to safely dispose of the ordnance.
Inspector Ian Roberts said: “Thank you to Byw Iach, Bethesda leisure centre, for allowing residents to use the centre, and to residents for their patience, whilst the ordnance was safely and quickly removed from the area.”