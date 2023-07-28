Several residential streets had to be evacuated after a man told the police about a suspected World War Two bomb he had brought home to his garden.

Rob Parkin, from the village of Rachub, Gwynedd, said he had discovered what he thought was WW2 mortar at a quarry 20 years earlier "and stupidly brought it home".

"It crossed my mind occasionally that maybe there was a bomb sitting in the garden," said Mr Parkin, "but it wasn't until the children were playing near it recently that I thought I better do something about it".

Mr Parkin contacted the police who "evacuated everybody in the 100 metre (328 ft) radius".