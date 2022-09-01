WW1 helmet with bullet hole stolen in break-in

A World War One helmet with a bullet hole in it has been stolen from a property in Caithness.

The 100-year-old military head gear was taken along with a model sailing ship in a glass case.

Police said the thefts happened between 3 and 6 August at a building in Forss, about five miles (8km) from Thurso.

Officers have appealed for information in tracing the stolen items.

Police have provided no further details at this stage on the break-in.