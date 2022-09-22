A﻿ woman has been charged with the murder of her two children in a car fire in the Republic of Ireland.

Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year-old brother Mikey died in the blaze at Lacken near Multyfarnham, County Westmeath, on 9 September.

L﻿ynn Egar appeared before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court on Thursday evening.

T﻿he judge remanded her in custody to the Dóchas Centre, the women's section of Mountjoy Prison in Dublin, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports.

T﻿he court heard that the defendant, who is in her 40s, made no reply when she was charged.

S﻿he is due to appear before Athlone District Court by videolink on Wednesday.

The funeral for the two children was held last week.