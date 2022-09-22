Westmeath: Mother charged with murder of children in car fire
A woman has been charged with the murder of her two children in a car fire in the Republic of Ireland.
Five-year-old Thelma Dennany and her two-year-old brother Mikey died in the blaze at Lacken near Multyfarnham, County Westmeath, on 9 September.
Lynn Egar appeared before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court on Thursday evening.
The judge remanded her in custody to the Dóchas Centre, the women's section of Mountjoy Prison in Dublin, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports.
The court heard that the defendant, who is in her 40s, made no reply when she was charged.
She is due to appear before Athlone District Court by videolink on Wednesday.
The funeral for the two children was held last week.