Plans to quadruple parking charges in parts of Brighton and Hove have been axed by councillors.

Four parking zones had been due to become high-tariff zones next Monday, having previously been low-tariff.

Plans to move zones C, H, J and N into the high-tariff bracket were voted down on Thursday. Zone H contains the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The charge for an hour in the four low-tariff parking zones will now go up from £1.40 to £1.50 instead of quadrupling to £5.60.