Car torched in suspected arson attack
A car was set on fire in a suspected arson attack outside a home in a North Yorkshire town, according to police.
The red Volkswagen Golf was set alight on Meadow Drive in Northallerton at around 03:35 BST on Tuesday, North Yorkshire Police said.
The fire spread to the homeowner's fence and garden shed and caused significant damage.
Officers have asked anyone who saw a man riding a bike on nearby Bullamoor Road at the time of the fire, or who has information about the blaze, to contact police.
Two fire crews from Northallerton were called to the scene, where they discovered the shed contained a cylinder of butane gas.
Firefighters put out the fire and made sure the gas cylinder was safe, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
