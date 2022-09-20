A﻿n injured climber was rescued in a 16 hour-long operation on the Isle of Skye.

F﻿ifteen volunteers from Skye Mountain Rescue Team were involved in the rescue, which started late on Sunday afternoon and ended on Monday morning.

T﻿he man injured a shoulder while trying to abseil 20m (66ft) from Sgurr Dubh Beag, a summit of more than 700m (2,297ft) on the Dubh Ridge.

M﻿isty conditions prevented a coastguard helicopter from reaching the casualty.

I﻿nstead, the helicopter dropped off groups from Skye MRT at points as close as possible to the injured man before carrying him to safety on a stretcher.

S﻿kye MRT team leader Neil Urquhart said rescues from the ridge were always difficult due to the challenging terrain.

T﻿he long stretcher carry to Coruisk involved negotiating a band of crags with several routes down ending in drops or dead ends.