New wooden statues are Wombling free in Alderney

Five wooden statues shaped like famous children's book and television characters are Wombling free in Alderney.

The Wombles, and another statue shaped like a hedgehog reading a Wombles book, have been put up at various locations around the island "for the enjoyment of islanders and visitors alike", the States said.

The Womble statues themselves, by artist Mike Burgess, are 4ft (1.2m) high, weigh 550lb (250kg) and are made of English oak.

The characters were created by author Elizabeth Beresford, who lived in Alderney from 1978 until she died in 2010, aged 84.