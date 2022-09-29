C﻿CTV cameras have been installed outside some public toilets in the Derbyshire Dales after "wanton acts of vandalism", a council said.

D﻿erbyshire Dales District Council said vandalism at some sites had cost "thousands of pounds to repair and has led to enforced temporary closures during repair work".

T﻿he authority has now installed the external cameras at Ashbourne, Bakewell, Baslow, Eyam, Hartington, Matlock Bath, Matlock and Youlgrave.

T﻿he council said it hoped the cameras, which are connected to its central CCTV system, would help catch culprits and act as a deterrent.