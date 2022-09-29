CCTV brought in to tackle toilet vandals
CCTV cameras have been installed outside some public toilets in the Derbyshire Dales after "wanton acts of vandalism", a council said.
Derbyshire Dales District Council said vandalism at some sites had cost "thousands of pounds to repair and has led to enforced temporary closures during repair work".
The authority has now installed the external cameras at Ashbourne, Bakewell, Baslow, Eyam, Hartington, Matlock Bath, Matlock and Youlgrave.
The council said it hoped the cameras, which are connected to its central CCTV system, would help catch culprits and act as a deterrent.