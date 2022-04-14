Bird flu has been confirmed at a location in Devon.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it had confirmed avian flu, external at a premises in Tedburn St Mary on Wednesday, after saying avian flu was suspected there on 7 April.

It follows a confirmed case on a premises near Newton St Cyres also on 7 April.

A temporary control zone of 1.8 miles (3km) and surveillance zone of 6.2 miles (10km) has been put in place around both sites.

All birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled, Defra said.

It comes as the UK experiences its largest ever outbreak of avian influenza.