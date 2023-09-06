Teenager charged with manslaughter
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Jersey, police have said.
The victim, a 62-year-old man, was injured and taken to hospital following an assault in Albert Street, St Helier, on 5 March.
He did not recover from his injuries and died on 22 March at the Jersey General Hospital.
The teenager has also been charged with driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
He is due to appear in court on 19 September.
