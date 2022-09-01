South Uist is facing fresh disruption to its ferry services next month due to essential repairs to the pier at Lochboisdale.

Ferry operator CalMac said the linkspan would be closed for two weeks from 24 September so that wire lifting ropes could be replaced.

It said it was urgently reviewing alternative options for islanders affected, including sailings to Lochmaddy on North Uist from either Uig on Skye or Mallaig.

Engineers identified the problem with the linkspan during a routine inspection.

Loading restrictions have been in place on the structure since 16 August which have prevented lorries of 44 tonnes from using it.

In May, there was days-long disruption to South Uist's ferry service when the MV Lord of the Isles was put out of action because it needed repairs to its firefighting system.