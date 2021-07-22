A new testing unit has started in Plymouth for people amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city.

The PCR test unit is for those with symptoms or who have been in close contact with those who have developed symptoms said Plymouth City Council.

It will be outside the Tesco supermarket in Transit Way between 09:00 and 15:00 BST until Sunday said Plymouth Ciy Council.

Ruth Harrell, director of public health for Plymouth, said the new mobile unit was being deployed because rates of infection were "very high" especially in younger adults.