Mobile Covid testing unit rolled out
- Published
A new testing unit has started in Plymouth for people amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the city.
The PCR test unit is for those with symptoms or who have been in close contact with those who have developed symptoms said Plymouth City Council.
It will be outside the Tesco supermarket in Transit Way between 09:00 and 15:00 BST until Sunday said Plymouth Ciy Council.
Ruth Harrell, director of public health for Plymouth, said the new mobile unit was being deployed because rates of infection were "very high" especially in younger adults.
"We want to make it as easy as possible for people to be tested," she said.
Anyone can get tests at the unit without needing to book.
“I would urge anyone with symptoms, or who is a close contact of someone who has developed Covid, to get tested as soon as possible," said Ms Harrell.
The government's advice is for people with symptoms to get a PCR test and for those without symptoms to have a lateral flow test twice a week.
Bookings for PCR tests can be made via the government's website.
"If you are not immediately offered a local test, please either visit the mobile testing unit or keep trying online, as additional tests are being made available all the time," said Ms Harrell.
Lateral flow test kits can ordered online or be picked up from the test site in the Place de Brest, pharmacies, libraries and the mobile test site.