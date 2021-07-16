Plan to restore Skegness Pier to 'former glory'
A plan to restore Skegness Pier by replacing a huge section that was lost to the sea has been unveiled.
The pier, which first opened in 1881, was bought by the Mellors Group in February after being put up for sale for £3m.
Managing director James Mellors said they planned to extend the Victorian structure from its current 118m to its original length of 582m.
He said the aim was to return the pier to "its former glory".
Two large sections of the pier were washed into the sea in 1978, with what remains being largely land-based.
Mr Mellor said: “Losing so much of the pier to a storm was a great shame, a great loss to the town and when we bought it earlier this year it was in the belief that it is our duty to maintain and try to improve it for future generations.
“Our ambition [is] to restore the pier to its original length – and more besides," he said, adding that the development would create new jobs and help attract more visitors to the resort.
The group's finance director Claire Draper said they were launching a consultation on the plans and wanted to get the views of local people and visitors.
"We are really excited to get people's thoughts on the extension and what type of attractions they want to see," she added.
The Nottingham-based firm, which began as a travelling funfair, already owns the nearby Fantasy Island theme park in Ingoldmells.