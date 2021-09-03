Thousands of weed-munching weevils have been released into a Lincolnshire river to eat away at water fern which is posing a risk to fish and other wildlife.

The fast-growing Azolla weed is mixed in with duckweed on stretches of the River Witham in Boston and is up to 10cm (4in) thick in places.

The non-native plant is also causing issues for boat owners as it can become stuck in their engines.

A Canal and River Trust spokesman said weevils are capable of eating away at large swathes of the greenery in "a matter of weeks".