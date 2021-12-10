An ambulance worker who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl after "bombarding" her with inappropriate messages on social media has been jailed.

Jamie Robinson, 33, of West Street, Thorne, Doncaster, convinced the girl to visit his flat before assaulting her, despite her crying and asking him to stop, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The emergency medical technician was found guilty earlier this week on two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration.

Jailing Robinson for seven years and six months, judge Mr Recorder Keir Monteith QC praised the victim for reporting the attack to the police.