Brendan O'Hara, SNP MP for Argyll and Bute, is supporting the call for tunnel building in the west of Scotland.

He said it could be tried out on a short route first, and hoped a tunnel might be even be considered on the mainland as a solution for problems on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful, which has been frequently affected by landslides.

Mr O'Hara said: "The Faroese have got this idea that the Faroes is one city and no-one should be disadvantaged by where they live.

"They have to keep their rural villages populated and they are prepared to invest in keeping people where they want to stay."

Supporters hope to encourage a debate on the issue of building tunnels for Scotland's islands.

Mr Sloan said: "Can we build these tunnels? Yes. The sustainability of rural communities is at the heart of this."