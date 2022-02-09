Air and sea search at Portlethen for missing man

A Coastguard helicopter, lifeboat and search teams have been involved in an air and sea operation for a missing man.

Jakub Ziomko, 39, was last seen in the Findon area on Tuesday afternoon.

The search was ongoing late into Tuesday night.

Police Scotland described Mr Ziomko as 5ft 8in tall, with brown hair, a brown beard and speaking with a Polish accent. When last seen he was wearing a dark green North Face jacket and carrying a brown bag.

Insp Allen Shaw said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Jakub and are asking for the public’s assistance to help trace him safe and well.

"I would ask if you have noticed anyone matching this description in the area that you come contact police."