Plans for Highlands velodrome abandoned
At a glance
Plans to build a velodrome in Inverness for use by cyclists across the Highlands have been abandoned.
HiVelo SCIO, a charity set up in 2015, had proposed setting up a cycling development hub centred on the track cycling arena.
But it said it had been unsuccessful in securing major grant assistance from national sports agencies.
The charity is now considering whether to carry on as an organisation supporting cycling events and youth development.
A number of sites had been suggested for the velodrome.
They included a sports hub proposed by Highland Council at Inverness' Bught Park and latterly on land in the city's Seafield area.
HiVelo SCIO said it had little choice but to abandon the project.
A spokesman said: "The trustees could not be more disappointed with this outcome, but we need to be realistic about its impact on HiVelo itself.
"Plainly, our founding mission is now untenable."