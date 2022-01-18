A second council is being advised to oppose plans for a wind farm stretching across southern Scotland.

The local authority in the Borders has already lodged its objection to the 45-turbine Faw Side scheme near Langholm.

Now Dumfries and Galloway Council is being recommended to follow suit over the plans described as "overbearing" by its landscape architect.

The Community Windpower project is set to be the subject of a public local inquiry after which its fate will be decided by the Scottish government.