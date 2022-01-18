Opposition advised to 'overbearing' wind farm
At a glance
Community Windpower wants to build 45 turbines in the south of Scotland
Scottish Borders Council has already opposed the plans
Dumfries and Galloway Council is being advised to follow suit ahead of a public inquiry
- Published
A second council is being advised to oppose plans for a wind farm stretching across southern Scotland.
The local authority in the Borders has already lodged its objection to the 45-turbine Faw Side scheme near Langholm.
Now Dumfries and Galloway Council is being recommended to follow suit over the plans described as "overbearing" by its landscape architect.
The Community Windpower project is set to be the subject of a public local inquiry after which its fate will be decided by the Scottish government.
Of the 45 turbines being proposed, 13 are in the Borders with the remainder in Dumfries and Galloway.
Developers have said the project could deliver a major "economic boost" to the area while helping to meet climate change targets.
However, a report to Dumfries and Galloway Council, external has advised it to oppose the plans.
It said the landscape in the area was "incapable of accommodating the development without an unacceptable level of significant detrimental landscape and visual impacts".