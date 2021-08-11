Jersey nightclubs to fully reopen from 26 August
At a glance
Jersey set to relax almost all restrictions from 26 August
Reopening of nightclubs and standing drinking at bars and pubs
No further gathering limits in homes and gardens
Permission for large events to take place
- Published
Jersey is set to remove almost all coronavirus restrictions from 26 August.
This means the full reopening of nightclubs - including dancing - and the return of standing drinking at bars and pubs, the Government of Jersey said.
The move will remove limits on gatherings in homes and gardens and also permit large events to take place, subject to risk assessments.
It will end requirements to wear masks in indoor public places and work from home guidance.
However, masks will still be required in ports and on public transport, with the legal requirement to provide contact details for track and trace purposes remaining in place.
The return of large events comes just days after the Jersey Weekender Festival, expected to have over 10,000 attendees from 5 September, was cancelled.
'Return of freedoms'
The government said the move to stage seven of its 'reconnection roadmap' was a "part of a move away from Jersey’s suppression strategy".
It added this followed 80% of residents over 18 having received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham, said: “I am pleased we can now open up our Island community to the next stage of reconnection, which will provide the welcome return of Islanders’ freedoms.
"It has been a difficult year, and I hope this will ease the situation for those businesses which have been most severely affected by the prolonged restrictions."