Drax train protester released on bail

A protester who was arrested after climbing on a train bound for one of the UK's largest power stations has been bailed.

The freight train was transporting wood pellets to Drax, near Selby, North Yorkshire, when it was flagged down by an activist on Friday, police said.

Pictures showed a member of the Axe Drax campaign group on top of a container waving a flag bearing an Extinction Rebellion logo.

A woman was arrested and released on bail pending further inquires, British Transport Police said.

The demonstration had "no impact" on energy generation, a Drax spokeswoman said.

The protest coincided with the end of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Axe Drax said it wanted "to send a clear message" about ending deforestation to world leaders at the conference.

Drax, a former coal-burning plant, has switched to using wood pellets as fuel. Its levels of carbon dioxide production have been criticised.