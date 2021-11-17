A new library, event space and art gallery will form a West Yorkshire town's "cultural heart" in a planned £210m development.

The Huddersfield Blueprint, which was first proposed in 2019, is expected to start taking shape in 2026.

Kirklees Council says the regeneration plan, funded by borrowing, is the "preferred option" for the town centre.

Councillor Peter McBride, in charge of regeneration for the authority, said without the investment the town would be "doomed".

The existing Queensgate Market, which is to be refurbished, would become a library and art gallery, plans show.

There will be an entirely new venue with a capacity of between 1,200 and 2,500, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The 1930s central library will become the town's new museum, replacing the ageing Tolson Museum and absorbing much of its collection.