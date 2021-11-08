An ambulance service has been criticised for putting lives at risk by not answering 999 emergency calls quickly enough.

New figures show Yorkshire Ambulance Service took an average of 106 seconds to answer emergency calls in September, compared with the national average of 45 seconds - the longest of any ambulance service in England.

The service said it was experiencing a "high demand" for help, answering more than 3,800 calls a day, adding it was in the process of recruiting more call handlers.

One caller, Andrea Goldthorp, said she had been left "traumatised" after she waited more than 11 minutes for a call to be answered while her husband, John, was in cardiac arrest in Leeds in the summer.

Mr Goldthorp fell ill during a game of cricket in July, leading to his team mates calling 999 for an ambulance.

While waiting for the call to be answered, Mrs Goldthorp managed to restart her husband's heart using a defibrillator owned by the cricket club.

She said if they had been forced to rely on the ambulance service to give them a code for the defibrillator's cabinet, it could have been "too late".