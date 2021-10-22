Goodwin explained that he was "unable to commit" to touring right now, thanking fans his bandmates - including twin brothers Andy and Jez Williams - and fans for their support.

"One should never apologise for having mental health issues but I'd like to say sorry to all that bought tickets," he said.

"I'm truly grateful for the patience, love and understanding of my brothers Andy, Jez and [touring keyboard player Martin] Rebelski.

The 51-year-old singer and bass player said the appreciation they received for their latest chart-topping LP provided "sunshine in these tumultuous times".

After having initially begun life in the early 90s as dance act Sub Sub, Doves changed to a more alternative rock style, releasing four albums between 2000 and 2009, before going on a hiatus in 2010.

During the time off Goodwin released his debut solo album, 2014's Odludek, and the Williams brothers put out music as Black Rivers.

The band, who have been nominated for the Mercury Prize several times, made their live comeback in late 2018, before releasing new songs and the album in 2020.