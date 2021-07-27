A 72-year-old woman has been rescued by the coastguard and lifeboats after falling while walking on rocks with her grandchildren.

The incident happened near Southerness in Dumfries and Galloway at about 13:30.

The woman was spotted by an off duty paramedic who called the coastguards suspecting she had broken her hip.

Due to the Solway tide coming in and fears the family would be cut off, an RNLI crew from Silloth was called to take her to Powillimount beach where she was transferred to a waiting ambulance.