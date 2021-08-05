A man who died after being attacked in Lincoln was a "friendly, popular and sociable man", his family said.

Darren Munnelly, 46, was found with a serious head injury at a property on Carr Street on 25 July, but died a short time later in hospital.

In a statement, his relatives said: "Darren will always be missed. He was irreplaceable."

Declan Grant, 22, from Lincoln, has been charged with Mr Munnelly's murder and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 31 August.

Mr Munnelly was known to many people in the West End area of the city, where he grew up, and was "so proud of his Irish roots", his family said.

During the pandemic he cooked meals for people and delivered them on his bike and was known for his love of snooker and singing in local venues.

He won several snooker titles, including Lincoln's junior championship two years in a row, with the league now considering naming a trophy in his honour.

His family said: "He was such an outgoing, well-liked person who could liven up any party and was a lot of fun.

"Since Darren's death, the support we've received from the local community has been amazing with so many cards, text messages and flowers - we'd like to say thank you to everyone for their generosity, love and support."