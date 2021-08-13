Right-wing extremist guilty of terrorism offence
At a glance
Ben John, from Lincoln, convicted of possessing bomb-making instruction manual
Police found a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook alongside "white supremacist and anti-Semitic" material on his computer
The 21-year-old has been remanded into custody to be sentenced on 31 August
- Published
A "right-wing extremist" is facing jail after being been found guilty of possessing a bomb-making instruction manual.
Ben John, 21, was convicted of having a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook on a computer hard drive.
Lincolnshire Police said the "radical publication" was found alongside "a wealth of white supremacist and anti-Semitic material".
John, of Addison Drive, Lincoln, was convicted after a trial at Leicester Crown Court and is due to be sentenced on 31 August.
Police said John had first come to the attention of counter-terrorism officers in 2018 after he wrote a letter entitled 'Eternal Front – Lincolnshire Fascist Underground’.
He was arrested in January 2020, and later charged with offences under the Terrorism Act, including possessing documents on combat, homemade weapons and explosives.
The force said John had become part of the Extreme Right Wing (XRW) online - a term for activists who commit criminal activity motivated by a political or cultural view, such as racism or extreme nationalism.
He was convicted by a jury on Thursday of one count of possessing information likely to be useful to a terrorist.
He was cleared of six other counts of the same offence.
Addressing John, Judge Timothy Spencer said he was now "a convicted terrorist".