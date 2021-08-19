BBC News

Jersey house prices rise by £96k in one year

image caption

The cost of a home in Jersey has risen by 18%

Published

The average cost of a home in Jersey has risen by nearly £96,000 to £629,000 over the last year.

This 18% price rise from £533,000 in June 2020 has been revealed in the latest Statistics Jersey report.

The body uses a 'mix-adjusted' average of purchases, calculated using the cost of five different types of properties.

The number of transactions between April and June this was more than double the same period last year, with 472 homes sold compared to 202.

image sourceStatistics Jersey
image caption

The cost of the five types of properties used to calculate the average home price

By comparison, the average cost of a home in Guernsey is £506,000 and £257,000 in the UK.

The average cost of each of the five property types in Jersey is:

  • One bed flats - £315,000

  • Two bed flats - £494,000

  • Two bed houses - £566,000

  • Three bed houses - £806,000

  • Four bed houses - £1,277,000

In June the States of Jersey voted against a proposal to declare a housing crisis in the island.