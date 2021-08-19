Jersey house prices rise by £96k in one year
- Published
The average cost of a home in Jersey has risen by nearly £96,000 to £629,000 over the last year.
This 18% price rise from £533,000 in June 2020 has been revealed in the latest Statistics Jersey report.
The body uses a 'mix-adjusted' average of purchases, calculated using the cost of five different types of properties.
The number of transactions between April and June this was more than double the same period last year, with 472 homes sold compared to 202.
By comparison, the average cost of a home in Guernsey is £506,000 and £257,000 in the UK.
The average cost of each of the five property types in Jersey is:
One bed flats - £315,000
Two bed flats - £494,000
Two bed houses - £566,000
Three bed houses - £806,000
Four bed houses - £1,277,000
In June the States of Jersey voted against a proposal to declare a housing crisis in the island.