Lord Botham appointed trade envoy to Australia

Ian Botham, the former England cricketer known for legendary clashes with Australia, has been appointed UK government trade envoy to the country.

Lord Botham, along with Baroness Hoey and several MPs, have been made trade envoys to boost British business interests around the world.

International trade secretary Liz Truss tweeted the former all-rounder would "bat for UK business down under".

Lord Botham reportedly once said "Aussies are big and empty - just like the country", whereas he was affectionately known in the country as Guy the Gorilla.

He is one of 10 new trade envoys.

Baroness Hoey has been appointed to Ghana, while Stephen Timms MP has been assigned to Switzerland and Lichtenstein, and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP to Cameroon, in addition to his role as trade envoy to Egypt.

David Mundell MP has been appointed to New Zealand, Mark Eastwood MP to Pakistan, Marco Longhi MP to Brazil and Conor Burns MP to Canada .

Lord Walney has been assigned to Tanzania, while Felicity Buchan MP has been appointed to Iceland and Norway.