Police name motorcyclist who died in crash

The crash happened on the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank, between Stonea and Manea in Cambridgeshire

Police have identified a man who died in a crash in the Cambridgeshire Fens as as Brian Dewey.

Emergency services were called to the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank, between Stonea and Manea, at just after midday on Saturday.

Mr Dewey, 73 and from Little Thetford, was driving an orange Kawasaki Vulcan motorbike, which was involved in a crash with a blue Volvo V60. He died at the scene.

In a statement released through police, his family said: "Brian was much loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew him."

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

