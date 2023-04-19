Plans for an outdoor food venue in a seaside town could be blocked over fears it could fuel obesity.

Southbeach Streetfood want to install 19 shipping containers and seating on the Flagstaff Gardens site on South Promenade in Blackpool.

Council planners said it should be refused as it would "exacerbate an existing over-concentration" of takeaways in the area.

The site used to be home to a ghost train ride run by the council.