Food venue plan could be blocked over obesity fear
Plans for an outdoor food venue in a seaside town could be blocked over fears it could fuel obesity.
Southbeach Streetfood want to install 19 shipping containers and seating on the Flagstaff Gardens site on South Promenade in Blackpool.
Council planners said it should be refused as it would "exacerbate an existing over-concentration" of takeaways in the area.
The site used to be home to a ghost train ride run by the council.
Southbeach Streetfood said its application was for a sit-in experience with entertainment and food concessions, including Korean, Mexican and Thai cuisine.
The council-owned site, between Withnell Road and Osborne Road, was previously home to the Carnesky's Ghost Train.
The company had planned to invest about £750,000 in the project which could create up to 80 jobs, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Blackpool Council's planning report said the proposal "would exacerbate an existing over-concentration of hot food takeaway uses in an area with significant health inequalities with high levels of childhood obesity".
It said the site was a "safeguarded open space" and stacked shipping containers would be "poor quality design and inappropriate in such a prominent location on the promenade".
Adding, it would have "a detrimental impact on the character, setting and views of the Grade II listed casino and White Tower".
Blackpool Pleasure Beach had objected to the scheme, saying the area was "already saturated with takeaways" and warned it would damage existing businesses.
Water company United Utilities, which has water tanks beneath the site, had withdrawn its initial objection but recommended a further assessment was undertaken.
The plan will go before the town's planning committee next Wednesday.
