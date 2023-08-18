St John Ambulance and Rescue Service in Guernsey will fund replacement defibrillators for Alderney.

The island currently has eight public access defibrillators, and the service has been responsible for these since April 2023.

It was found three existing defibrillators were not in working order and were removed from service.

Chief executive officer Mark Mapp said it is important so "those in need can readily access" the equipment.