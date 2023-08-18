Public access defibrillators to be replaced
At a glance
Alderney's defibrillators will be assessed and replaced if needed
Guernsey's St John Ambulance and Rescue Service will fund the new equipment
The island currently has eight defibrillators
- Published
St John Ambulance and Rescue Service in Guernsey will fund replacement defibrillators for Alderney.
The island currently has eight public access defibrillators, and the service has been responsible for these since April 2023.
It was found three existing defibrillators were not in working order and were removed from service.
Chief executive officer Mark Mapp said it is important so "those in need can readily access" the equipment.
The service said those not working would be replaced and the existing defibrillators would also be reassessed.
He said: “This investment underscores our commitment to maintaining a reliable network of defibrillators that those in need can readily access."
He added: "The placement of new defibrillators demonstrates St John's role as a dedicated partner in advancing the island's emergency response infrastructure.”
It follows the Guernsey service taking over Alderney's ambulance service on 1 April.
