Postal services in Peel will be relocated next month when the current sub-post office is closed, the Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) has confirmed.

Mannin Retail Limited has been awarded the contract to run counter services and a parcel collection service at its Spar shop on Atholl Street from 10 July.

The Peel Post Office will close on 7 July at 15:30 BST.

The new agreement is for a fixed period, until 31 March 2025, with the option of a one-year extension.