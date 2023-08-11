Starbuck's drive-thru approved despite concerns
At a glance
Plans for a Starbucks drive thru in South Shields are approved
Traffic and air pollution concerns were raised during a consultation
However, South Tyneside Council said impact on air quality would be "negligible"
The developer also said it hoped to create between 30 and 40 jobs
Plans for a new Starbucks drive-thru and business units have been approved despite traffic and air pollution concerns.
South Tyneside Council has given the go-ahead for the development of a brownfield site at Crossgate and Claypath Lane, near South Shields town hall.
Developer Modo Bloc said it was investing £3m in the project which would create between 30 and 40 jobs.
The council said the development would have a "negligible impact" on air quality.
'Hazardous conditions'
Proposals for the site include more than 30 parking spaces, including 10 with electric vehicle charging points, five disabled bays and cycle racks.
During a council consultation, eight objections were received mainly from parents whose children attend nearby St Bede’s Catholic Primary and Nursery School.
Concerns included increased traffic and noise disruption.
A letter from the school said: "Claypath Lane and the highway approach to many other schools in South Tyneside are plagued with inherent hazardous conditions for children gaining safe and harm-free access to their schools.
“To even contemplate situating a drive-thru business on such a highway beggars belief.
“Especially so, when the business’ peak trading hour coincides with the school’s opening time and children’s arrival”.
Green councillor David Francis, of Beacon and Bents ward, said he was concerned about “idling vehicles” on air quality near a school.
"In a world that will absolutely need to move towards active travel, public transport and shared car club schemes, encouraging people to ‘drive through’ and idle in vehicles seems to be very much a step in the wrong direction," he said.
However, a council report found: “The proposed development is acceptable in terms of highway safety, capacity, access and parking subject to the recommended conditions.
“Furthermore, the design is also considered to be acceptable, subject to conditions in respect of materials and further details for the bin store and EV charging substation."
It also added that there were no concerns concerning "environmental" impact as there were conditions in place related to ecology, landscaping and drainage.
