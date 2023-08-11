Plans for a new Starbucks drive-thru and business units have been approved despite traffic and air pollution concerns.

South Tyneside Council has given the go-ahead for the development of a brownfield site at Crossgate and Claypath Lane, near South Shields town hall.

Developer Modo Bloc said it was investing £3m in the project which would create between 30 and 40 jobs.

The council said the development would have a "negligible impact" on air quality.