Worcestershire Royal Hospital's new emergency department is to open on 16 October, according to bosses.

They hope the expanded, purpose-built facility will help reduce waiting times and halt the treatment of patients in corridors - pressures for which the hospital has drawn criticism in recent years.

The trust running the site said the existing department lacked sufficient capacity, with too few treatment and consultation rooms.

However, the trust board also urged caution, saying the new space would not be a "silver bullet" solution to difficulties.