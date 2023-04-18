'Extensive inquiries' into missing 21-year-old man

Jayran, from Towcester, NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire Police

Jayran, from Towcester, Northamptonshire, was last seen by his family on 21 March

At a glance

  • Police still searching for missing 21-year-old Jayran, from Towcester, Northamptonshire

  • He was last seen by his family on 21 March

  • A three-day search of a section of a river took place last week

  • Officers were "continuing to carry out extensive inquiries"

Police said officers were still carrying out "extensive inquiries" into a 21-year-old missing for almost a month.

The man, who Northamptonshire Police are referring to only as Jayran, was last seen by his family in Towcester at about 18:00 GMT on 21 March.

The force undertook a three-day search of a section of the River Tove in the town last week.

"We would still like to hear from anyone who may have information relating to this investigation," Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell said.

The River Tove in Towcester where the police conducted a three-day search over the Easter weekend

Police have established the last known contact with Jayran was made just after 22:00 on 22 March.

Det Ch Insp Campbell said: "We are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries to locate Jayran.

"We are also very grateful to the public for their continued support and to those who have already contacted us."

He said the public might have information that "seems trivial [but] may provide a vital link" to Jayran's disappearance.

Northamptonshire Police

Jayran's The North Face jacket was found on a gate next to The Watermeadows on 1 April

Officers remain in Towcester carrying out patrols in the area around the river and the Watermeadows near where Jayran's black The North Face jacket was found left on a gate on Northampton Road on 1 April.

Police said they would still wanted speak to whoever might have placed it on the gate.

Last week, the 21-year-old's parents issued a statement asking him to "please come home or at least let us know you are safe and well".

Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related internet links