'Extensive inquiries' into missing 21-year-old man
At a glance
Police still searching for missing 21-year-old Jayran, from Towcester, Northamptonshire
He was last seen by his family on 21 March
A three-day search of a section of a river took place last week
Officers were "continuing to carry out extensive inquiries"
Police said officers were still carrying out "extensive inquiries" into a 21-year-old missing for almost a month.
The man, who Northamptonshire Police are referring to only as Jayran, was last seen by his family in Towcester at about 18:00 GMT on 21 March.
The force undertook a three-day search of a section of the River Tove in the town last week.
"We would still like to hear from anyone who may have information relating to this investigation," Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell said.
Police have established the last known contact with Jayran was made just after 22:00 on 22 March.
Det Ch Insp Campbell said: "We are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries to locate Jayran.
"We are also very grateful to the public for their continued support and to those who have already contacted us."
He said the public might have information that "seems trivial [but] may provide a vital link" to Jayran's disappearance.
Officers remain in Towcester carrying out patrols in the area around the river and the Watermeadows near where Jayran's black The North Face jacket was found left on a gate on Northampton Road on 1 April.
Police said they would still wanted speak to whoever might have placed it on the gate.
Last week, the 21-year-old's parents issued a statement asking him to "please come home or at least let us know you are safe and well".
