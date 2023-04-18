Police said officers were still carrying out "extensive inquiries" into a 21-year-old missing for almost a month.

The man, who Northamptonshire Police are referring to only as Jayran, was last seen by his family in Towcester at about 18:00 GMT on 21 March.

The force undertook a three-day search of a section of the River Tove in the town last week.

"We would still like to hear from anyone who may have information relating to this investigation," Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell said.