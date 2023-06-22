The family of a 15-year-old who drowned near a popular beach have paid tribute to their "vibrant and promising young boy".

David Ejimofor's family said he was encouraged to join friends in jumping off the pier at high tide before he died.

Emergency services were called to Aberavon beach, Port Talbot, at 18:09 BST on Monday after reports of a person in the water.

His family said his death had left them "devastated".