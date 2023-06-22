Teen drowned after jumping off pier with friends
- Published
The family of a 15-year-old who drowned near a popular beach have paid tribute to their "vibrant and promising young boy".
David Ejimofor's family said he was encouraged to join friends in jumping off the pier at high tide before he died.
Emergency services were called to Aberavon beach, Port Talbot, at 18:09 BST on Monday after reports of a person in the water.
His family said his death has left them "devastated".
David, from Aberavon, is said to have jumped off the pier with friends as a part of a "yearly coming of age ceremony" practiced after GCSEs and A-levels.
"It is with heavy hearts and immense grief that we announce the sudden death of our beloved David Ejimofor, a son, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend," his family said in a tribute on Thursday.
"He is a well behaved and God-fearing young boy with an unwavering passion for sports and health."
They added that David had an "infectious smile, caring nature and boundless enthusiasm".
"This heart-breaking incident has left us devastated."
The family have welcomed the police investigation into the incident, and said they await a "thorough report".
Labour MP for Aberavon, Stephen Kinnock said on Wednesday: "I am shocked and extremely saddened to hear of the passing of a 15-year-old local boy.
"This is a huge tragedy and my thoughts are with the family of this young man."
He thanked the emergency services and said "my thoughts are also with them".
"It has been heartening to see our community send so much love to this young man's family," he added.