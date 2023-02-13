Murder probe after boy, 16, dies

The scene at Waterson Vale, ChelmsfordRichard Smith/BBC

The boy was seriously injured in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford

A murder investigation is under way after a 16-year-old boy died.

Essex Police said officers were called to Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at about 23:30 GMT on Sunday to reports of a boy sustaining serious injuries.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody, police said.

Det Chief Insp Ashley Howard, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "This is a tragic incident where a 16-year-old child has lost his life.

"We have a team of officers working solidly to determine what has happened here and get justice for his family."

The force said a cordon had been put in place at Waterson Vale while inquiries continued.

It appealed for witnesses.

Richard Smith/BBC

Waterson Vale is a residential area close to the centre of Chelmsford

At the scene

By Richard Smith, BBC Essex

Waterson Vale is a residential area about a mile from Chelmsford city centre.

Some of the houses overlook a public green space, surrounded by trees and the Chislett Row children’s play area.

This morning a police cordon surrounds a small area of woodland, including a gap in the bushes which is one route onto the green.

Some local residents say they have complained of persistent anti-social behaviour in the area. 

Richard Smith/BBC

A police cordon remains in place while inquiries are carried out

