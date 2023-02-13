Murder probe after boy, 16, dies
A murder investigation is under way after a 16-year-old boy died.
Essex Police said officers were called to Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at about 23:30 GMT on Sunday to reports of a boy sustaining serious injuries.
The boy was taken to hospital where he died.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody, police said.
Det Chief Insp Ashley Howard, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "This is a tragic incident where a 16-year-old child has lost his life.
"We have a team of officers working solidly to determine what has happened here and get justice for his family."
The force said a cordon had been put in place at Waterson Vale while inquiries continued.
It appealed for witnesses.
At the scene
By Richard Smith, BBC Essex
Waterson Vale is a residential area about a mile from Chelmsford city centre.
Some of the houses overlook a public green space, surrounded by trees and the Chislett Row children’s play area.
This morning a police cordon surrounds a small area of woodland, including a gap in the bushes which is one route onto the green.
Some local residents say they have complained of persistent anti-social behaviour in the area.
