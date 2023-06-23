Bus cuts will leave me isolated, says blind singer
At a glance
Blind opera singer Denise Leigh said cuts to bus services in her area would leave her and her family isolated
First Bus Potteries announced Staffordshire services would be reduced from 2 July
Ms Leigh said it would make it harder for her son to get to school and almost impossible for her to get into Stoke-on-Trent
The bus firm said the changes were being made to services where there had been a reduction in passengers
- Published
A blind opera singer has said cuts to bus services in her area will leave her and her family isolated.
First Bus Potteries will reduce some of its Staffordshire services from 2 July, citing a reduction in passengers.
However, Denise Leigh, from Audley, said her local service was being cut completely, leaving her son struggling to get to school and making it almost impossible for her to get into town.
Others have also criticised the cuts, however First Bus said the changes would make the entire network more viable in the long term.
"It’s really worrying," said Ms Leigh, who sang at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Paralympic Games.
"We don’t drive so we’ve not got an alternative but to use the buses, and I just don’t know what we’re going to do when the [number] four is gone."
The number four service currently travels between Hanley in Stoke-on-Trent and Wereton, stopping in Audley where the singer lives. However the new timetable will see it stopping short of her village.
It will mean no services into the city centre, leaving her with no option but to get a taxi, which she said would cost her between £15-£18 each way.
It is also limiting options for her son to get to school, she said.
Another bus, the 1A, will take her to Newcastle-under-Lyme, however it would require more training for guide dog Tilly.
"I’ve got to teach her where that comes into the bus station, and how to get safely out of the bus station, which is obviously a really busy area," Ms Leigh said.
First Bus said the routes earmarked for change did not bring in enough money to cover operating costs and that passenger numbers were 20% down since the Covid pandemic.
While Ms Leigh said she understood the route was not always busy, to lose it completely promises to "cut the village off entirely".