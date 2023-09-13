A musician who lost his fingers to sepsis is calling on others to look out for symptoms of the condition.

Simon Alexander, from Crowborough, East Sussex, dismissed an illness as flu in 2017.

But after six weeks in a coma, he had his fingers and legs amputated and was forced to give up playing the piano, guitar and violin.

“If you feel ill, and everyone is telling you it’s just a cold, and you know something is really wrong, get it checked,” he said.