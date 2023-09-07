WestRock is the second largest packaging company in the US.

Smurfit said the boards of the two businesses are "discussing the key terms of a potential combination".

If the deal is done the combined new company - Smurfit WestRock - would be listed on the New York stock exchange and headquartered in Ireland.

Smurfit has its roots in 1930s Dublin, when businessman Jefferson Smurfit was asked to revive a small manufacturing business owned by other family members.

Its last major expansion was in 2005 when Smurfit merged with Netherlands-based Kappa Packaging.