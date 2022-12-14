Restrictions brought in near reservoir over bad parking
Parking restrictions are set to be introduced in a residential part of a town near a reservoir following complaints from residents.
Nottinghamshire County Council said it would introduce the measures in Mansfield after the complaints over obstructive parking near King's Mill Reservoir.
Residents say bad parking is hampering visibility and movement in the area.
Double yellow lines will be installed along King's Mill Lane and at the junctions of Millersdale Avenue, Featherstone Close and Randol Close.
The council says parking issues have increased following the reintroduction of parking charges at King's Mill Reservoir's car park.
The authority will also change existing parking bays in King's Mill Lane to allow visitors to park for a maximum of two hours from Monday to Saturday between 08:00 and 18:00.
Council officials called the measures "positive for local people who have been affected by obstructive parking in recent months".