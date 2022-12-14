Parking restrictions are set to be introduced in a residential part of a town near a reservoir following complaints from residents.

Nottinghamshire County Council said it would introduce the measures in Mansfield after the complaints over obstructive parking near King's Mill Reservoir.

Residents say bad parking is hampering visibility and movement in the area.

Double yellow lines will be installed along King's Mill Lane and at the junctions of Millersdale Avenue, Featherstone Close and Randol Close.