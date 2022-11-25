A﻿ seafood cold storage firm has been awarded £5m of government cash to expand its business as part of a national scheme to boost the UK's fishing industry.

HSH Cold Stores Limited in Grimsby, which stores and transports frozen and chilled fish food products, said it wanted to expand and modernise its current facility to a 32,700-pallet space as part of a £33m project.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said its cash injection came from a £20m fund to help the UK fishing industry and would create more than 60 new jobs in the town.

Fisheries Minister Mark Spencer said a further £2m was also being offered to Grimsby to be allocated to other projects.

HSH Cold Stores said the money would help secure Grimsby's position for "fish and seafood trading and processing within the UK" and prevent the sector from moving overseas.