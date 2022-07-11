App recreates wall which divided medieval Nottingham

A medieval version of the Berlin Wall , which separated Normans and Anglo-Saxons, has been recreated in augmented reality.

Computer experts led by Nottingham Trent University have created an app which shows features which once dominated the city's market square.

The wall dividing the Saxon and Norman boroughs - each with their own laws - stood for 700 years.

The app's creators said they hoped to expand it to produce an interactive guide to the city's hidden past.