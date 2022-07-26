An 89-year-old man has died following a two-car crash last weekend.

The man, from Flintshire, was taken to hospital in Stoke after the crash on the A494, near Ruthin, Denbighshire.

A Citroen C4 and a Mercedes A200 crashed shortly after 13:00 BST on Saturday between the Griffin Inn pub and the B5430 turn-off at Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd.

A female passenger in the Citroen has since been released from hospital, while the two people in the other car had minor injuries.

Sgt Nicola Laurie from North Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.

“We’d like to thank all witnesses who are assisting us with our ongoing investigation,” she added.