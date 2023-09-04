A university student from Guernsey who has been working with a team of archaeologists excavating an 8th Century monastery has said it has been a great experience.

He was part of a team from the University of Reading digging up an Anglo-Saxon site next to Holy Trinity Church in Cookham, Berkshire, in England.

Mr Charmley, who was left visually impaired following a brain tumour, said it was "mind-blowing" the work had helped find evidence that the Cookham monastery was a social and religious hub.

He added he also had the chance to help his colleagues understand more about visual impairments.