Met officer charged with rape and firearms offences
- Published
A Met Police officer has been charged with a series of offences including rape, actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation.
PC James Murray has also been charged with firearms offences, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and misconduct in public office.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between January and August this year, with a number reported to have taken place while on duty.
A woman, who is known to PC Murray, is receiving support from specially trained officers.
He was arrested on Wednesday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
The officer, attached to the Met Operations, has been suspended from duty.
A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
