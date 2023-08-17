A Met Police officer has been charged with a series of offences including rape, actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation.

PC James Murray has also been charged with firearms offences, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and misconduct in public office.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January and August this year, with a number reported to have taken place while on duty.

A woman, who is known to PC Murray, is receiving support from specially trained officers.