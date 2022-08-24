Alderney breakwater anniversary marked by stamps
At a glance
Guernsey Post said it was delighted to recognise Alderney's breakwater on its 175th anniversary.
The breakwater was built to create a safe harbour for British ships amid fears of a French invasion.
It was named as one of the top 200 most influential engineering projects in the world by the Institution of Civil Engineers.
Guernsey Post is marking the 175th anniversary of the start of construction of Alderney’s harbour breakwater with a set of commemorative stamps.
Alderney’s 2,624 ft (800m) long breakwater, one of the island's key landmarks, was designed by Victorian engineer Thomas Jackson and finished in 1864.
It measured 4,800 feet (1,463m) when it was completed but a large section was destroyed in storms shortly after its completion.
The breakwater was built as a key defence against French invasion in the 19th Century by providing a safe harbour for the British fleet.
More than 1,000 workers were involved in the building project which started in 1847.
Every day during the construction thousands of tonnes of rubble were dropped in the sea, which was 150ft (56m) deep in places.
Material including masonry blocks weighing up to 30 tonnes each had to be imported or brought in from quarries on the other end of the island by a train line which was constructed for the job.
In 2018 it was named one of the top 200 most influential engineering projects in the world by the Institution of Civil Engineers., external
Bridget Yabsley, head of philatelic at Guernsey Post, said "despite the harsh weather", the breakwater "continues to provide shelter to the island and boats in Braye Harbour" and Guernsey Post was "delighted" to recognise it.
Bailiwick of Guernsey authorities have spent more than £25m repairing the breakwater since 1987.